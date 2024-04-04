Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.09 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $696.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
