Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.09 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $696.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

