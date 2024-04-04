Analysts Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $26.36

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,629 shares of company stock worth $2,515,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,916,000 after purchasing an additional 437,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 148,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

