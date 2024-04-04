Analysts Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) PT at $23.00

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866,269 shares of company stock valued at $46,746,196.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

