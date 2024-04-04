Head-To-Head Review: Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Century Therapeutics -6,115.12% -54.73% -31.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $32.14 0.03 Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 107.55 -$136.67 million ($2.29) -1.62

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and Century Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medivir AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medivir AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medivir AB (publ) and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 282.88%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Medivir AB (publ).

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

