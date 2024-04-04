Telsey Advisory Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Shares of HD stock opened at $360.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.87 and a 200-day moving average of $335.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

