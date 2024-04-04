Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Up 0.9 %

Infosys stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $71,409,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

