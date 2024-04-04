StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $5.05 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

