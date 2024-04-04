StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
NYSE KODK opened at $5.05 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
