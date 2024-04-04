Argus Raises GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $89.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

