StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
