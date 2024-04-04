Wedbush Boosts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $33.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

IMNM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.66. Immunome has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.