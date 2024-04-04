Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $429.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.