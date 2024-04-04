Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 138,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

