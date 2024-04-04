Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.22 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Heartland Express by 577.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

