Head-To-Head Comparison: Southland (SLND) & Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Southland to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southland has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Southland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 484 761 18 2.57

Southland presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -11.93 Southland Competitors $19.58 billion $725.52 million 25.30

Southland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southland rivals beat Southland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

