Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Target Price to $38.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.47). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 663.6% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 241,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 209,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

