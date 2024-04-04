Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

