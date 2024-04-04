Insmed’s (INSM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Get Insmed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,421 shares of company stock worth $2,323,648. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,891,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.