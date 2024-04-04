Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 3.9 %
JVA stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.