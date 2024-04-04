Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 3.9 %

JVA stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Articles

