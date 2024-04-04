Analysts Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $643.60

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $643.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Cable One Stock Down 3.1 %
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.
Insider Activity at Cable One
In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
