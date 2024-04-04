StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

EGLE stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

