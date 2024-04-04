HC Wainwright Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $19.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.74. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

