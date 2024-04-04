Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

