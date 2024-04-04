Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

