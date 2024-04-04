StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

