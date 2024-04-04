Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

