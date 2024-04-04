Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Imunon in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Imunon has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imunon during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imunon during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

