Morgan Stanley Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $85.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.36.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

