Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $59.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,602,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

