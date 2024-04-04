HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCY. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

UNCY opened at $1.37 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

