Reviewing Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siltronic and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.29 $1.02 billion $0.47 23.57

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Siltronic and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 0 0 3 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 29.29%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Siltronic.

Profitability

This table compares Siltronic and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Siltronic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siltronic

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.