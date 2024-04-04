Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

