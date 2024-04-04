Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Celsius has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

