Robert W. Baird Boosts Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $44.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $6,069,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

