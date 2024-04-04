OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 337,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 284,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 821.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

