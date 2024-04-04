William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

