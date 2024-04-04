Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $420.45 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

