Chardan Capital Cuts Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target to $7.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGAFree Report) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $2.89 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

