Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.