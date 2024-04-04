Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.86 on Monday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

