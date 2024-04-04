Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.56.

SKWD opened at $38.16 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,417,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

