Truist Financial Trims Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price to $27.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.96 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.