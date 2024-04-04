R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

