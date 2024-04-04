Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $9,143,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.