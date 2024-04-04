SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.01 on Monday. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

