TPG’s (TPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

In other TPG news, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at $138,513,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TPG news, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at $138,513,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Corporate insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

