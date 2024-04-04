Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.