IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 2.3 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

