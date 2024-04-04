Truist Financial Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $117.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.