Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Up 3.6 %

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 260,310 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.