Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.3 days.
Alsea Price Performance
Alsea stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.
Alsea Company Profile
