Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.3 days.

Alsea stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

